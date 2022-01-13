Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 957.1% in December

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 957.1% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GLV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 46,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,315. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.