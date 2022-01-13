CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 1,211.1% in December

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 1,211.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 95,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,568. CLP has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.14%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

