Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,288 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.