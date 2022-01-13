Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s 3rd Largest Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,058,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 6.6% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $171,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 131,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 6.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 14.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 50,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Comcast by 120.6% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 486,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,209,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

CMCSA traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,968,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

