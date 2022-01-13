Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.92

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and traded as high as $21.50. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 306 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $115.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 30.92%.

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.