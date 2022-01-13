Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to post sales of $510.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $498.13 million to $522.80 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $474.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $76,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $202,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $33.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.