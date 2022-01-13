COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.78

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 14885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

