COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.78

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 14885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.
About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
