Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.89

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.89 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 32.20 ($0.44). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 191,259 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.25. The stock has a market cap of £46.19 million and a PE ratio of -18.53.

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

