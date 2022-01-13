COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 1,150.0% in December

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS CICOY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,462. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

