Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.58

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 69584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

CVET has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after acquiring an additional 982,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after acquiring an additional 738,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Covetrus by 32.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 737,910 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Covetrus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $8,096,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

