Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €60.00 ($68.18) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.11 ($53.54).

Shares of EPA:STM traded down €0.31 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €42.60 ($48.41). The company had a trading volume of 2,742,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.43. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

