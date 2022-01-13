Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €945.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €945.00 ($1,073.86) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) target price on ASML in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €741.75 ($842.90).

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.