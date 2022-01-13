CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Tops $13.50

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.50 or 0.00031543 BTC on exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $102,829.33 and $578.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.39 or 0.07648402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.61 or 0.99949307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00067933 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

