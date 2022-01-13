CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.66. CytRx shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 49,387 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $25.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.99.

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.