Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DADA. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

DADA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,450. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,268 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

