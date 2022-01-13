Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,632 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of Danaher worth $391,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 10,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.06. 61,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

