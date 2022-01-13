Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DANOY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Danone stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

