Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett expects that the restaurant operator will earn $4.68 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 107,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

