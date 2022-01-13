Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €145.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €145.00 ($164.77) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.59% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €156.50 ($177.84).

Shares of DHER stock traded down €0.50 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €85.50 ($97.16). 944,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($165.23). The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.25.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

