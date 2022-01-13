Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.90. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 3,346,422 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DML shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 71.20.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$9.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$1,668,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 825,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,186.85. Also, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$135,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,900 shares in the company, valued at C$136,107.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.