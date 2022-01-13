Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.90 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.90 ($3.30) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($3.01) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.84) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.56) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.77 ($3.15).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.