Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €24.60 ($27.95) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

FRA:DTE traded up €0.16 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €16.02 ($18.20). The stock had a trading volume of 8,532,849 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.16.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

