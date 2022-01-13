DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259,038 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $11,978,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after buying an additional 1,052,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DHT by 411.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 626.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 813,955 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $963.30 million, a P/E ratio of -282.00 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

