Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$97.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCBO. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$70.30 on Thursday. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$47.22 and a 52-week high of C$117.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.28.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

