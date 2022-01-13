Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.03

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and traded as low as $45.00. Dongfeng Motor Group shares last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 3,606 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

