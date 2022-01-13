Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.03

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and traded as low as $45.00. Dongfeng Motor Group shares last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 3,606 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

