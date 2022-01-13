DouYu International (DOYU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DouYu International (NASDAQ: DOYU):
- 1/11/2022 – DouYu International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “
- 1/5/2022 – DouYu International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “
- 12/28/2021 – DouYu International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “
- 12/27/2021 – DouYu International is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – DouYu International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3.80 to $3.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $859.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.87. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $20.54.
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
