DouYu International (DOYU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DouYu International (NASDAQ: DOYU):

1/11/2022 – DouYu International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

1/5/2022 – DouYu International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

12/28/2021 – DouYu International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

12/27/2021 – DouYu International is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – DouYu International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3.80 to $3.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $859.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.87. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Get DouYu International Holdings Limited alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in DouYu International by 311.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 451,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 341,437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 510.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 81,208 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DouYu International by 25.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 143,975 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DouYu International by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 628,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.