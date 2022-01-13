Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.68

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.68 and traded as high as C$38.28. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$37.84, with a volume of 49,260 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -675.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.37.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is -482.14%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.