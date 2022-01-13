easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

