easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

