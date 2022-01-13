eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.52. eMagin shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 678,764 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. Equities analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $233,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $49,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,459 shares of company stock valued at $454,754. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in eMagin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

