Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 99,369 shares traded.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emerson Radio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.83% of Emerson Radio worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

