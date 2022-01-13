Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as low as $2.52. Energy Focus shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 804,439 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.