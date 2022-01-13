EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

