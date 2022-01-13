Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $17.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.94. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $343.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $20.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.96.

BIIB stock traded up $11.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.67. 268,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1 year low of $217.10 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

