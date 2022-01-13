Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

