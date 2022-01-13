Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.15. 757,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,310,568. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

