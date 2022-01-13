F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will report $11.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the lowest is $330,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

