F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Equities analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to announce $11.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330,000.00 and the highest is $17.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,436,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

