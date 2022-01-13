Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Down 94.3% in December

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the December 15th total of 420,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FDVRF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 186,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,834. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Facedrive has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $47.50.

Facedrive Company Profile

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

