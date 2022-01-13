Findel (LON:FDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $232.98

Findel plc (LON:FDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.98 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.16). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.16), with a volume of 7,031 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £201.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.98.

Findel Company Profile (LON:FDL)

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

