Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$0.93. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 1,381,476 shares.

FCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. upped their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$611.51 million and a P/E ratio of -58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 24.46 and a current ratio of 24.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,321,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,052,111.41.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

