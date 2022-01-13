Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.84. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 5,742 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.91.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.
