Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.84. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 5,742 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDL. FMR LLC raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan's Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

