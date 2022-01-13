Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $979.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce sales of $979.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $969.92 million to $994.30 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 95.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

