Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $979.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce sales of $979.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $969.92 million to $994.30 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

NYSE:FLO opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

