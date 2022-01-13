Ford Motor (F) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ford Motor (NYSE: F):

1/13/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $24.00.

1/10/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strong vehicle mix supported by F-series trucks and SUV models is expected to bolster Ford’s revenues. The company’s aggressive electrification push, with planned spending of around $30 billion by 2025 and the target of 40% of its global vehicle volume to become all-electric by the end of the decade, augurs well. While Mustang Mach-E has already become a hit among consumers, upcoming launches like F-150 Electric, Maverick hybrid pickup and E-Transit are set to further drive the firm’s top line. Raised full-year 2021 guidance and dividend restoration sparks optimism. Ford’s commitment toward the development of autonomous vehicles (AVs) is also praiseworthy. Collaboration with Google to bolster the development and delivery of connected vehicles also bodes well. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

1/4/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $18.00.

12/30/2021 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

12/2/2021 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

NYSE F traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 183,112,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,800,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 155,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 40,035 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

