Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 922 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 8.4% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

