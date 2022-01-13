Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 467 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $11.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,840.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,901.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,793.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.