Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.54

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.54 and traded as high as $56.69. Forrester Research shares last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 40,624 shares traded.

FORR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $117,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Forrester Research by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forrester Research by 77.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

