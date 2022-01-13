Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.54

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.54 and traded as high as $56.69. Forrester Research shares last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 40,624 shares traded.
FORR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54.
In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $117,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Forrester Research by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forrester Research by 77.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.