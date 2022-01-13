Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBIO. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.28. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

