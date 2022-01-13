Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.39 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02), with a volume of 36,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £5.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

