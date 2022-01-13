Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.93

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.93 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 39.40 ($0.53). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 41.80 ($0.57), with a volume of 436,445 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.95) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.95) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £133.33 million and a PE ratio of -83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.93.

In related news, insider Alan Giles purchased 50,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($32,577.71). Also, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 200,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($130,310.85). In the last three months, insiders bought 279,860 shares of company stock worth $13,254,120.

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

